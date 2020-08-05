JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

More than 70 dead, thousands injured as massive explosion rocks Beirut
Business Standard

Trump says US military believes Beirut explosion was likely a bomb attack

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky

Topics
US President Donald Trump | US Military | Lebanon

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump. (Bloomberg photo)
The death toll, which currently stands at more than 70, and more than 3,000 others were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. (Bloomberg photo)

President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely a bomb.

I've met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of an event. ... They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. The death toll, which currently stands at more than 70, and more than 3,000 others were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU