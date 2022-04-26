Ukraine-Russia war in 3rd month: What you need to know right now

accused NATO of engaging in a proxy battle that created a serious risk of nuclear war as Washington convened its allies on Tuesday at a German air base to pledge the heavy weapons Ukraine needs to achieve victory.

DIPLOMACY, SANCTIONS, AID

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Moscow that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine should be created as soon as possible.

FIGHTING

The following reports could not be immediately verified by Reuters:



* Russia's defence ministry said its missiles destroyed six facilities powering railways used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

* Four people were killed and nine wounded in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, the region's governor told Ukraine's public broadcaster.



* Two villages in Russia's Belgorod region came under fire from Ukraine, and at least two people were wounded, the region's governor said.

* Ukraine's general staff said was shelling its second biggest city, Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine and towns and villages to the south but that Ukrainian forces had repelled assaults on three settlements.

* Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol where more than 1,000 civilians are also sheltering, Ukrainian officials said.

* Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said the Russian military had destroyed 347 health facilities including all in the Luhansk part of the Donbas, threatening thousands of lives. All of Luhansk province was without electricity on Monday after Russian attacks, the governor said.

QUOTES

* "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war." - Russia's Sergei Lavrov.

* "In terms of Russia's war aims, Russia has already failed and Ukraine has already succeeded." - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)