Union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile rejects contract, firm seeks talks

-
ALSO READ
Global coronavirus update: Chile records 2,330 new daily Covid-19 cases
Chile's Alexis Sánchez out of Copa America group stage with injury
India, Chile agree to deepen bilateral relations post Covid-19 pandemic
Chile fully vaccinates 68% of target population against coronavirus
Iron ore halts two-day gain as steel slides, BHP mine to open; copper sinks
-
The union of workers at BHP Group Ltd's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it had voted to reject the company's final labor contract offer, prompting BHP to request government-mediated talks in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.
The talks, once confirmed by authorities, will last for 5 to 10 days, according to Chilean labor law. If no agreement is reached, a strike would begin.
The union said in a statement late on Saturday that 99.5% of those who voted had rejected the final contract offer and had approved a strike, suggesting a still wide gap between BHP and its workers despite nearly two months of talks.
Negotiations at the sprawling northern Chile copper mine have been conducted in secret, leaving metals markets on edge. A prolonged strike by the mine's top workers' union would further constrict global supplies of copper and send already high prices even higher.
"We hope that this strong vote will be a decisive wake-up call for BHP to begin substantive talks...if it is to avoid an extensive conflict that could become the costliest in the country's union history," the union statement said.
BHP said in a statement following the union vote that management remained hopeful it could reach a deal with the union during the upcoming government-mediated talks.
"The interest of the company is always in reaching agreements with its workers so we remain open to dialogue and to taking advantage of all opportunities available to it," it said.
The union said in its statement that negotiations had failed to make progress on its main demands, including an improved system of professional development and performance-based compensation. Another key sticking point is a union request that its workers share in 1% of dividends paid to investors.
At Escondida, memories remain fresh of the historic 44-day stoppage in 2017 that jolted global copper markets and slowed Chile's economic growth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU