NDA, NA result 2019 declared on upsc.gov.in: 447 qualify, get direct link

NDA final result/NA result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. The candidates can check the name-list through the official website - gov.in. A total of 447 candidates qualified for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 143rd course and Naval Academy for the 105th course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2020.

held the written examination on 21 April, 2019. The subsequent interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Steps to check NDA result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the NDA result 2019

Step 3: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 4: A pdf file will appear. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

For NA result 2019, the same steps will be followed. In the second step, click on UPSC NA result 2019.



Do note:

— The results of medical examination have not been taken into account.

— The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Ministry of Defence (Army).

— Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

About UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is an organisation that works under the central government to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments, and in subordinate offices.

The commission also conducts examinations for the recruitment in various departments of the state.