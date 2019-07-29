SBI Mains Admit Card 2019 released: Know about exam pattern, other details

JUST IN
SBI Clerk Result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released SBI Clerk Mains call letter/roll number. According to the SBI Clerk recruitment notification, the main examination will be held on August 10, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI can download their SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Last week, SBI declared SBI clerk prelim result 2019. Candidates must note that only those who have cleared SBI Clerk Prelims will be eligible for SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019. SBI Clerk Prelim exam was conducted on June 22 and June 23 in the computer-based test mode.

SBI Clerk Main examination 2019: SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern

The SBI Clerk Main examination will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be four sections — General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.

There will be 40 questions in the General English section, and 50 questions each in the rest of the three sections. Each question will carry one mark and for each wrong answer a quarter of a mark will be deducted.

Steps to download SBI

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 3: On the log-in page, enter the registration nhttp://sbi.co.ino. or roll no, password and DoB

Step 4: Enter the captcha and submit the details

Step 5: The SBI PO Mains Call Letter will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2019 and take a print out for future use.

Warning: In a notification, SBI had warned candidates to be wary of fraudsters who host fake SBI websites.

"Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," SBI said in a press release.

The bank has further clarified that it never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post.
First Published: Mon, July 29 2019. 09:48 IST

