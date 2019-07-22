SBI recruitment 2019: Apply for 76 Specialist Cadre Officers posts

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday invited online applications from candidates for appointment as specialist cadre officers (SCO) in the state-run bank on a regular basis. There are a total of seventy-six vacancies to be filled through this process.

The application process has started and the last date to apply is August 12. Candidates must note that the last date of fee payment is August 12, 2019. Candidates are advised to check SBI's website bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and updates.

recruitment 2019: All you need to know

How to apply

Step 1: Vist the official website: bank.sbi/careers

Step 2: Click on the advertisement: Recruitment of SCO - DGM (Asset Liability Management) Advertisement no. CRPD/SCO/2019-20/09

Step 3: Register yourself in case you've not done that before

Step 4: Registered users can simply log in.

Step 5: Fill in the required details

Step 6: Upload supporting documents

Step 7: Pay fee

Step 8: Click on 'Submit'

Candidates must note that call letter/advice, where required, will be sent by e-mail only (no hard copy will be sent).

recruitment 2019: Important instructions

— A candidate can apply for one post only

— The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

— Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

— Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.