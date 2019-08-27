UPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for government jobs on upsconline.nic.in

Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for posts in various government departments. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. There are 12 posts to be filled through the recruitment and the last day for submission of application form in September 12, 2019.

Here's all you need to know about recruitment 2019

recruitment: Number of posts and departments

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha), Ministry of AYUSH: 1

Assistant Director, Central Poultry Development Organisation, Bhubaneswar, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 1

Livestock Officer, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 4

Assistant Legal Adviser, Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance: 5

Deputy Fire Adviser, Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, Department of Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date for submission of application form: September 12, 2019

Last date for printing of submitted online application: September 13

UPSC will inform shortlisted candidates on interview date.