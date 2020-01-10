UTET 2019 result out on ubse.uk.gov.in: Get direct link to download marks

UTET 2019 result: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released has released UTET 2019 result on its official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. Earlier in the week, UTET has released the final answer keys of UTET.

Steps to download UTET 2019 result

Step 1: Visit the UBSE official website, ubse.uk.gov.in or uktet.com

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the log-in details

Step 4: The result will be displayed. Download it for future reference

Click here for direct download link

About UTET 2019

UTET 2019 examination was conducted on November 2019 and the tentative answer keys was released on November 13 and the objection could have been raised until November 23. 2019.

The UTET consists of two papers. The Paper I is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach for the Class I to Class V and Paper II is for Class VI to Class VIII.

UTET 2019 is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at the schools affiliated with UBSE and is an yearly test. More than 100,000 candidates participate in the UTET 2019 examination.