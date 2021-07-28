APL Apollo, Apollo Tricoat Tubes hit new highs on bonus issue plan

-
ALSO READ
APL Apollo, Apollo Tricoat Tubes surge up to 10% on board nod to merger
APL Apollo zooms 48% in 10 trading sessions as Board okays merger scheme
KNR Constructions soars 17%, hits new high ahead of 1:1 bonus share issue
Astral Poly jumps 5% on fixing record date for 1:3 bonus share issue
Mahindra Lifespace zooms 19% as firm to consider bonus issue plan
-
Shares of APL Apollo Tubes and Apollo Tricoat Tubes rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE to hit their respective new highs in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the companies announced bonus issue plans.
“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on August 6, 2021, to consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares on the equity shares of the company,” the firms announced in separate regulatory filings on Tuesday. Their boards will also consider un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1FY22).
Among individual stocks, APL Apollo Tubes hit a new high of Rs 1,837.70, up 5 per cent in intra-day trade today, rising14 per cent in the past two trading days. Meanwhile APL Tricoat Tubes too hit new high of Rs 1,669 after it surged 7 per cent in intra-day deal today, gaining 12 per cent in two days. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at 52,337 points at 09:30 am.
In March this year, APL Apollo announced the merger of Apollo Tricoat and Shri Lakshmi Metal with itself. This merger would combine the businesses under the ‘APL Apollo’ brand with wide product offerings and geographical footprint leading to a stronger market presence. Under the merger scheme, Apollo Tricoat’s minority shareholders will receive one equity share in APL Apollo for every one equity share held.
APL Apollo Tubes is India’s leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The Company operates 10 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 2.6 million tons. APL Apollo’s multi-product offerings include over 1,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications. APL Apollo serves as a ‘one-stop shop’ for a wide spectrum of products, catering to an array of industry applications such as urban infrastructure and real estate, rural housing, commercial construction, greenhouse structures and engineering applications.
Apollo Tricoat’s main products include varieties of the home improvement range. The Company operates two manufacturing facilities at Malur, Karnataka and Dujana, Uttar Pradesh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU