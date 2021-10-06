Axa Group sells 3.85% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Lombard says AI service helped it improve policy sale, claims
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
Monopoly to oligopoly: Here's a look at 20-year journey of insurance sector
Street likely to view general insurers favourably
India's insurance companies feel the digital pinch amid Covid-19 pandemic
-
Societe Beaujon, an affiliate of Axa Group, on Tuesday sold 3.85 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.
The French insurance firm sold 17.52 million shares at Rs 1,540 apiece, the block deal data showed.
The share sale fetched nearly Rs 2,700 crore. Shares of ICICI Lombard fell 1.8% to end at Rs 1,548.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU