Axa Group sells 3.85% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Shares of ICICI Lombard fell 1.8% to end at Rs 1,548.

BS Reporter 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Societe Beaujon, an affiliate of Axa Group, on Tuesday sold 3.85 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

The French insurance firm sold 17.52 million shares at Rs 1,540 apiece, the block deal data showed.

The share sale fetched nearly Rs 2,700 crore. Shares of ICICI Lombard fell 1.8% to end at Rs 1,548.

First Published: Wed, October 06 2021. 02:10 IST

