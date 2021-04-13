Bandhan Bank gains 4% as loan growth jumps 21% YoY in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, Sobha, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, CEAT, Wendt
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg
-
Shares of Bandhan Bank rallied 4 per cent to Rs 341 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day session after the lender reproted a healthy growth in business for March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21). The private lender, on Monday, reported a 21 per cent yearly growth in loans and advances to Rs 87,054 crore as of March 31, 2021 from Rs 71,846 crore as on March 31, 2020.
The total deposits, on the other hand, grew 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 77,972 crore as against Rs 57,082 crore at the end of FY20, it said in a regulatory filing.
CASA (current account and savings account) deposits jumped by 61 per cent on-year and 11 per cent on-quarter to Rs 33,827 crore. The same were Rs 21,028 crore as on March 31, 2020 and Rs 30,520 crore as on December 31, 2020. Consequently, CASA ratio improved to 43.4 per cent by end of FY21, up from 36.8 per cent YoY.
Other key ratio, including retail to total deposits ratio and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stand at 79 per cent (up from 78 per cent) and 122 per cent, respectively, the lender said in its exchange filing.
It added that the overall collection efficiency for the month of March stood at around 96 per cent with EEB (Micro) collection efficiency at 95 per cent and non-EEB at 98 per cent.
At 10:46 am, the stock was at Rs 334 per share, up 2 per cent, on the BSE.In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 48,114 level. So far in the calendar year 2021, the stock of the Kolkata-based lender has slipped 18.5 per cent on the BSE as against a 0.2 per cent rise in the Sensex index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU