Bandhan Bank gains 4% as loan growth jumps 21% YoY in March quarter

Shares of rallied 4 per cent to Rs 341 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day session after the lender reproted a healthy growth in business for March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21). The private lender, on Monday, reported a 21 per cent yearly growth in loans and advances to Rs 87,054 crore as of March 31, 2021 from Rs 71,846 crore as on March 31, 2020.

The total deposits, on the other hand, grew 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 77,972 crore as against Rs 57,082 crore at the end of FY20, it said in a regulatory filing.

CASA (current account and savings account) deposits jumped by 61 per cent on-year and 11 per cent on-quarter to Rs 33,827 crore. The same were Rs 21,028 crore as on March 31, 2020 and Rs 30,520 crore as on December 31, 2020. Consequently, CASA ratio improved to 43.4 per cent by end of FY21, up from 36.8 per cent YoY.

Other key ratio, including retail to total deposits ratio and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stand at 79 per cent (up from 78 per cent) and 122 per cent, respectively, the lender said in its exchange filing.

It added that the overall collection efficiency for the month of March stood at around 96 per cent with EEB (Micro) collection efficiency at 95 per cent and non-EEB at 98 per cent.

At 10:46 am, the stock was at Rs 334 per share, up 2 per cent, on the BSE.In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 48,114 level. So far in the calendar year 2021, the stock of the Kolkata-based lender has slipped 18.5 per cent on the BSE as against a 0.2 per cent rise in the Sensex index.