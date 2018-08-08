Companies conduct analyst meets at the rate of two a day as markets soar

Reaching out to their investors seems a major priority for companies during this bull run, also the first one in which data on meets has been made available. Companies are conducting analyst and investor meets at the rate of up to twice or thrice a day, shows an analysis of investor meet disclosures collated by corporate tracker Prime Database (nseinfobase.com).

Companies often meet with analysts and investors who wish to gain clarity on results or gain a deeper understanding of the working of the company. Stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of ...