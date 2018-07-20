JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

Buy Cholamandalam Finance for a target of Rs 1,585: Anand Rathi Research
Business Standard

Derivatives strategy on Titan Company by HDFC Securities

Derivatives strategy on Titan Company by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Stock markets, Indian stocks
Stock markets, Indian stocks

Derivatives strategy on Titan Company by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities:

Buy TITAN July Future at Rs 865
Stop loss of Rs 850
Target at Rs 890
.

Rationale: Long build up is seen in Titan futures’ during the current series till now where Open Interest rising by 6% with Price rise of 4%.

Stock Price has given breakout on the daily chart where It managed to close above 20 day SMA with surge in volumes
Stock price is on the verge of giving bullish breakout from the downward sloping trend line, adjoining high of 9th May and 02 -July 2018
Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

First Published: Fri, July 20 2018. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements