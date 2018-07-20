Derivatives strategy on Titan Company by HDFC Securities

Derivatives strategy on Company by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities:





Buy Future at Rs 865

of Rs 850

at Rs 890



Stock Price has given breakout on the daily chart where It managed to close above 20 day SMA with surge in volumes

Stock price is on the verge of giving bullish breakout from the downward sloping trend line, adjoining high of 9th May and 02 - 2018



Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

Rationale: Long build up is seen in futures’ during the current series till now where Open Interest rising by 6% with Price rise of 4%.