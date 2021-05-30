Eight of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.39 trn in m-cap

-
ALSO READ
RBI gives Uday Kotak another three years as MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit rises 36% in Q4FY21
Eight of top-10 most valued firms add cumulatively over Rs 1.2 trn in m-cap
-
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,39,566.52 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys emerging as top performers.
On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 882.40 points or 1.74 per cent.
Only Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance saw losses in their market capitalisation for the trading week closed on Friday.
Among the gainers, Reliance Industries saw its market valuation jump by Rs 59,590.77 crore to Rs 13,28,049.94 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 23,562.96 crore to take its valuation to Rs 11,63,018.74 crore and Infosys gained Rs 21,395.27 crore to Rs 5,98,604.10 crore.
The market capitalisation of State Bank of India rallied Rs 18,697.06 crore to Rs 3,76,663.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 8,435.06 crore to Rs 3,56,849.67 crore.
HDFC''s valuation rose by Rs 4,555.41 crore to reach Rs 4,58,418.62 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped by Rs 2,721.71 crore to Rs 8,28,341.24 crore.
ICICI Bank added Rs 608.28 crore to see its capitalisation reach Rs 4,45,171.34 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 8,904.94 crore to Rs 5,45,762.50 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 1,282.63 crore to Rs 3,38,589.27 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU