Equity mutual fund flows moderate in July, Maruti Suzuki on the top

The moderation in MF investments comes amid a revival in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows. In July, FPI flows turned positive — albeit marginally -- after a gap of 11 months. Typically, MFs step up buying when FPIs sell and go slow when FPIs buy.
In the mid-cap space, the most-bought stocks were Zomato (Rs 502 crore) and Gland Pharma (Rs 452 crore), while the most-sold were Polycab India (Rs 272 crore) and PVR (Rs 175 crore). Meanwhile, Sapphire Foods (Rs 302 crore) and Granules India (Rs 168 crore) saw highest MF inflows among small-caps, while Birlasoft (Rs 90 crore) and Metropolis Health (Rs 73 crore) saw the highest outflows.
