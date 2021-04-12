Escorts, Schneider Electric: Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh is bullish on

BUY ESCORTS | CMP: Rs 1,267 | Target: Rs 1,420-1,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200

The stock has witnessed a decent correction, bottoming out near the trendline support zone of 1200 level. The trend is currently indicating a trend reversal to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,400-1,450 keeping the stop loss of 1,180.





BUY SCHNEIDER ELECT | CMP: Rs 96.50 | Target: Rs 114-120 | Stop Loss: Rs 90

The stock has corrected well from the peak levels and is now consolidating. It has made a double bottom formation pattern near 90 levels to form a strong base and has picked up momentum to improve the bias. The RSI too has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and we anticipate further upward movement from here on. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 114-120 keeping the stop loss of 90.

