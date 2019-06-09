FIIs find Indian market more attractive, says Nomura's Saion Mukherjee

After a sharp rally in anticipation of a stable government post the election outcome in May, the markets are now taking a breather and looking forward to the upcoming Union Budget in July for policies to help revive growth.

Saion Mukherjee, managing director and head of India equity research at Nomura, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the market expects inflation to be benign in the near term and will not emerge as a constraining factor for growth. Edited excerpts: What do you expect from the government over the next few months in terms of key policies? The key near-term concern is slowing ...