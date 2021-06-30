Gold price today at Rs 46,200 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Wednesday inched marginally up to Rs 46,200 for 10 gm from Rs 46,160 on Tuesday. Silver, too remained at Rs 67,900 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 46,150 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it was down by Rs 50 to settle at Rs 44,450. The Mumbai rate is Rs 46,200, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat gold edged higher to Rs 47,220 per 10 gm on Wednesday from Rs 47,160 in the Tuesday trading session.

Silver, on Wednesday remained at 67,900 per kilogram.

The Indian rupee weakened by 4 paise to Rs 74.23 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as weaker domestic equities and stronger dollar index weighed on investor sentiment.

In the global market, slid to settle at more than a one-week low due to surge in dollar prices.The precious metal slid by 6% marking its biggest weekly drop.

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,760.90 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying.

US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,759.40 an ounce.