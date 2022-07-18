Gold prices see marginal fall of Rs 10 in early trade; Silver unchanged

witness a marginal fall of Rs 10 on Monday. Ten gram of 24-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 50,390, as compared to Rs 50,400 yesterday. Ten gram of 22-carat gold, likewise, has been selling at Rs 46,190 after a fall of Rs 10.

remain unchanged with one kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 55,600.

In the US, edged higher on Monday as the dollar pulled back slightly, although the gains were capped by expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar retreated after hitting a near 20-year high last week against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive among buyers holding other currencies.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,390. Whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,190.

While in Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold are currently selling at Rs 50,470 and Rs 46,260, respectively.

One kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is selling at Rs 55,600. In Chennai, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 60,700.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,711.67 per ounce by 9:11 pm ET (0111 GMT), after falling to a near one-year low last week. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $18.72 per ounce.