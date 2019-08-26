Gold quotes at a huge discount in late trades as buyers desert market

The price of jumped Rs 1,200 today in opening trade, to Rs 38,800 per 10 grams in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazar. Later in the day with international prices moderating, the metal closed at Rs 38,560 per 10 grams, higher by Rs 960, or 2.53 per cent.



At this price level, however, demand for has fallen significantly and the fact that smuggled was selling at a greater discount that even spot gold had a big impact. Official gold was trading at a discount of Rs 1,500 per 10 grams or $65-70 per ounce to the cost of imports, the highest since 2016, post demonetisation. In absolute terms discount is at an all-time high.



Gold prices opened higher after developments from Friday night where China announced tariffs on goods imported from the United States and US President Trump responded by urging local companies to look for other than china. In early trade today, spot gold in the international market was trading at $1,544 per ounce and came down to $1,528 later.



In Mumbai, in whatever trades took place with bills, the GST-inclusive price has already reached Rs 40,000 per 10 grams. One jewellers said had there not been any discount, Mumbai gold would have traded at Rs 40,000 without GST. He however said that at high price levels, there is almost no demand and business has turned risky, as operating cost and costlier finance are hurting the trade badly.

In this market, even an analyst who tracks physical gold, said that the situation is very bad with jewellers finding it difficult to do business with high prices and smuggled gold selling far cheaper than official. After increase in import duty from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent on July 5 in the Budget, import of gold through the unofficial route has risen.

Today, official physical market gold was quoted at a discount of Rs 1,500 per 10 gram but smuggled gold was selling Rs 2,000 cheaper in grey market.

Silver price has seen a similar jump with prices in Mumbai closing Rs 45,215 a kg, the highest since November 11, 2016. In terms of return, silver returned 21.4 per cent this financial year, while gold returned 21.9 per cent beginning April.

The market is overbought but meaningful correction isn't happening, leading to expectations of the price reaching Rs 40,000 per 10 gram. A falling rupee has added Rs 2,000 per 10 gram to the gold price in the past few weeks.

Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities said, "We expect the current trend to continue for gold and silver. On the MCX, gold is likely to move towards Rs 39,900-40,000 levels. Similarly we expect positive trend to continue for silver, with prices expected to move towards Rs 48,000 levels in the coming days with Rs 45,900 and Rs 46,200 as support levels on downside."

Today MCX October futures were quoted at Rs 39,340 per 10 grams but moderated later. February futures were quoting in morning above Rs 40,000, but trading was thin.