Gold selling at Rs 50,290 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 61,000 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold on Thursday fell by Rs 490 to Rs 50,290. At the same time, the rate of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 550 to Rs 61,000.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold went down by Rs 450 from the previous day's rate to trade at Rs 46,100, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 50,290 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 46,100,in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities, trading at Rs 51,700, and Rs 47,390 respectively.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is being sold at Rs 61,00. While in Chennai, the metal is trading at Rs 65,400 for the day.