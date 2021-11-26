Gold trading at Rs 47,630 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 62,900 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Friday remained unchanged at Rs 47,630 from Thursday's trading. The price of silver rose by Rs 200 per kg from Thursday's price to Rs 62,900, according to Goodreturns.in.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,100, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price stands at Rs 47,630, according to the website. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,630, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 49,050 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,960. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,100.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 67,800 on Friday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,900.