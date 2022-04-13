Gold trading at Rs 53,450 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 67,800 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 430 on Wednesday to Rs 53,450, while silver (per kg) became Rs 100 costlier to trade at Rs 67,800.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,000 after increasing by Rs 400. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 53,450. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 49,000.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 53,450, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore and Hyderabad at Rs 49,000.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 54,000, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 49,470.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai is Rs 67,800, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai stood at Rs 72,700.