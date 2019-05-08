Hackers steal bitcoins worth $41 mn from Binance cryptocurrency exchange

Hackers stole worth $41 million from Binance, one of the world's largest exchanges, the company said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of thefts from exchanges around the world.

The 7,000 were withdrawn by hackers using a variety of techniques, "including phishing, viruses and other attacks", according to a post on Binance's website by chief executive officer

The post said user funds would not be affected because the company would use its secure asset fund for users to cover the loss.

Bitcoin's price dropped by as much as 4.2 per cent in early Asian trading as news of the hack broke, although it later recovered some of its losses.

Zhao said on Twitter other crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, had blocked deposits from addresses linked to the hack.