Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Infosys by HDFC Securities

Bull spread Strategy on INFOSYS
Buy INFY DEC 1780 CALL at Rs 29 & simultaneously sell 1820 CALL at Rs 13
Lot Size 300
Cost of the strategy Rs 16 (Rs 4800 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 7200 If Infosys at or above 1820 on 30 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 1796
Rationale:
- We have seen long build up in the Infosys Futures, where we have seen 5%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3%.
- The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on daily chart.
- The short-term trend remain bullish as stock price is trading above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
- The RSI Oscillator is placed near 60 and sloping upwards, Indicating strength in the current uptrend
He doesn't hold any position in the stock.
