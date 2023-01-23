JUST IN
Business Standard

Hunting for value in growth-oriented businesses: Mirae's Neelesh Surana

Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers. Surana talks about opportunities that have emerged in growth-oriented business post the time and price correction last year

Topics
Mirae Asset Management | Neelesh Surana

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers
Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers

Value stocks did well in 2022 due to favourable risk-reward ratio. However, since the run-up has largely corrected the undervaluation, future upside in these stocks will depend on sustainability of earnings, said Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer (CIO), Mirae Asset Investment Managers. Surana told Abhishek Kumar that opportunities have emerged in growth-oriented business, post the time and price correction last year.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:46 IST

