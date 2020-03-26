India-focused offshore funds see $1.2-billion outflows in February

-
Listed offshore funds invested in India saw outflows of close to $1.2 billion in February. The outflows were driven largely by India-dedicated funds. Passively managed funds, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), saw $233 million in outflows, while the figure stood at $929 million for non-ETF flows ($1.16 billion total outflows).
Listed emerging market flows were negative for all countries, except Brazil and Russia. China and South Korea saw outflows of $3.5 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. Selling from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has accelerated in March amid the virus outbreak. In India, FIIs have sold over Rs 55,000 crore worth of equity this month, besides Rs 54,240 crore of selling in debt markets. Overall, the FII selling has crossed the Rs 1 trillion-mark in March.
