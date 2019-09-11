India hopes to tap $1-billion of jewellery export opportunity to US

India sees billion-dollar worth of precious ornaments exports to the United States after the Trump administration levied 10 per cent duty on imported from China,

The US has imposed 5.5 per cent tariff on jewellery imported from India, but that still gives the South Asian nation 15 per cent advantage over China.

“We see another $1 billion opportunity for our jewellery exports to the United States emerging out of its trade war with China. India is making all its efforts to grab this opportunity,” said Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, Gems and Promotion Council (GJEPC), India’s premier promotion body under the Ministry of Commerce.

The United States is the largest consumer of in the world contributing nearly 40 per cent of the global production.

In order to lure US jewellery consumers, has organised buyer-seller meet which was attended by 23 leading jewellery players in the US. Many Indian jewellers showcased their latest innovations in sector to attract US business which otherwise used to go to China. Two similar events are on cards to be organised this year to attract US business to India.

India’s total annual gems and jewellery exports stand at $10 billion currently. If India can tap the opportunity, then the country’s overall exports to the US could jump by 10 per cent to $11 billion this year.

Indian gem and jewellery industry had been facing problem due to the lack of policy support from the government and competing countries like Thailand and Vietnam were grabbing that share of market which India was not able to achieve.

India’s gem and jewellery exports fell 11.2 per cent to $2.7 billion in July compared to a year ago period, while overall exports in the first four months of this financial year fell 9.32 per cent to $12.15 billion. On the other side, the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand said that the value of exports from January to July at $9 billion or 29.3 per cent increased year on year (y-o-y.

“China exports around $2 billion worth of gems and jewellery to the Unites States. Given that Thailand and Vietnam have already started grabbing the opportunity emerged after US–China trade war, we are looking at $1 billion opportunity for India while the remaining will go to other South East Asian countries,” said Shah.

Indian industry has sought government’s support. Even Chinese manufacturer exporters of jewellery irked by high tariff have sent feelers to Indian industry and shift their operations to India if the government provides support by relaxing norms governing SEZ.

US buyers are looking at India favourable as India already exports $10 billion worth jewellery there.

“Apart from cost effectiveness, we prefer the design and technology – enabled natural diamond jewellery studded with colour gemstones. We will certainly go back (to the Unites States) and look to place some orders. India has been a preferred choice for us,” said Trish Roberson, a senior official with RobbersonsFineJewellery.com, a US based jewellery retailing company.

But some see threat in rising gold prices which have dented jewellery demand in the United States. Many jewellery retailers have started lowering their inventory in anticipation of weak demand next year with general election due in the United States.

“Rising gold prices have posed certainly a deterrent for jewellery sales in the United States. With the Citi forecasting the bullion prices to hit $2000 an by the end of calendar 2019, it will be disastrous for jewellery retailers,” said Gem Water, another US based buyer.