Infibeam Avenues to PC Jeweller, beaten-down stocks stage a comeback

After dropping 15% from the peak, markets are staging a recovery. Stocks that have gained the most in the BSE500 universe over the past two weeks are beaten-down names like Infibeam Avenues, PC Jeweller and Reliance Communications. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), too, have rallied by over 25% in the past two weeks amid easing of liquidity conditions.

In comparison, the Nifty is up around 5 per cent since October 6, when it had closed at an eight-month low. The broad-based BSE500 index has also risen 5% during this period, with nearly 90% of its components up. Market ...