IPO market sees signs of recovery; 27 firms raise Rs 18000 crore so far

After a dismal year, the market for public share sales is seeing a few green shoots. In the past two months, four companies --Route Mobile, Monte Carlo, Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency -- have refiled offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for initial public offerings (IPOs).

Mumbai-based realtor Puranik Builders may also refile its offer document, said people in the know. Also, SBI Cards & Payment Services, UTI Mutual Fund, and a few small finance banks are in the process of submitting their IPO documents with the ...