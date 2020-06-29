JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are likely to start this week on a weak note. The SGX Nifty is indicating a cut of around 50 points for the Nifty at open which is likely to be at around 10,290 levels.
 
Investors may today react to S&P's warning that the Indian economy is in deep trouble. The rater has projected the Indian economy's growth to contract by 5 per cent this fiscal, citing India's difficulties in containing the virus, an anemic policy response, and underlying vulnerabilities as the reason behind the estimate. READ MORE

Besides, geo-political tensions, corporate results, and trend in Covid-19 cases will be other top factors to steer the markets.

Results today

A total of 586 companies including MRF, Bharat Forge, and GMR Infra, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Global cues

Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.3 per cent and South Korean stocks were down 0.9 per cent in early deals. Overall, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude was last trading flat at $41.02 a barrel.

