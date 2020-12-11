JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive opening for Indian indices

LIVE market updates: Retail investors will get chance to bid for IRCTC OFS today, which is the last day for the issue

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Statsguru: Rational or irrational exuberance?
Live market updates: The domestic benchmark indices are likely to return to their winning ways today as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was trading 30 points up at 13,550 levels, on the back of mixed-to-positive trends in global markets.

Apart from global cues, investors will today monitor industrial production and inflation data, Covid vaccine newsflow, and stock-specific developments.

The offer-for-sale for the IRCTC got a good response from non-retail investors yesterday as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one. Retail investors will get chance to bid for the OFS today, which is the last day for the issue.

The TVS group on Thursday decided to go for restructuring by giving each family group complete ownership of businesses they manage and scrapping the holding company. There won't be any cross holdings, the family has agreed, according to the new terms. READ MORE

Global cues

The main Wall Street indices ended mixed overnight amid Covid-19 relief package optimism and jobless benefits jumping to a near three-month high. Overall, the Dow Jones fell 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent and the Nasdaq added over half a per cent.

In Asia, too, stocks were mixed early Friday. Australian ASX 200 was down 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei also down 0.7 per cent. Kospi, on the other hand, gained 0.8 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices climbed nearly 3 per cent, with Brent hitting levels not seen since early March, on hopes of a speedier recovery thanks to Covid-19 vaccines. Brent crude rose 2.8 per cent to settle at $50.25 a barrel.

