- Sebi to have dept to check price manipulation, misuse of IPO funds
- UPL shares slump on fund-diversion charge; firm denies allegations
- Market rally stalls after 5 days amid declines in Asian indices
- Cement stocks fall after CCI raids on allegations of price cartelisation
- Canara Bank sets issue price for Rs 2,000 cr QIP at Rs 103.50 a share
- Strong Rabi season offtake helps fertilizer stocks extend gains
- Rebound in advertising, viewership help Zee Entertainment stock recovery
- IRCTC shares tank over 10% as govt begins to offload 20% stake via OFS
- Central bank's proposals on dividend payouts weigh on state-owned NBFCs
- Life insurers play tax-free interest arbitrage game to rev up business
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive opening for Indian indices
LIVE market updates: Retail investors will get chance to bid for IRCTC OFS today, which is the last day for the issue
Live market updates: The domestic benchmark indices are likely to return to their winning ways today as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was trading 30 points up at 13,550 levels, on the back of mixed-to-positive trends in global markets.
The main Wall Street indices ended mixed overnight amid Covid-19 relief package optimism and jobless benefits jumping to a near three-month high. Overall, the Dow Jones fell 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent and the Nasdaq added over half a per cent.
Apart from global cues, investors will today monitor industrial production and inflation data, Covid vaccine newsflow, and stock-specific developments.
The offer-for-sale for the IRCTC got a good response from non-retail investors yesterday as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one. Retail investors will get chance to bid for the OFS today, which is the last day for the issue.
The TVS group on Thursday decided to go for restructuring by giving each family group complete ownership of businesses they manage and scrapping the holding company. There won't be any cross holdings, the family has agreed, according to the new terms. READ MORE
In Asia, too, stocks were mixed early Friday. Australian ASX 200 was down 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei also down 0.7 per cent. Kospi, on the other hand, gained 0.8 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices climbed nearly 3 per cent, with Brent hitting levels not seen since early March, on hopes of a speedier recovery thanks to Covid-19 vaccines. Brent crude rose 2.8 per cent to settle at $50.25 a barrel.
