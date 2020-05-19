- Stimulus disappoints Street; Sensex ends 1,069 pts lower, bank stocks fall
- Oil at 2-month high on Chinese demand rebound, Covid-19 vaccine hope
- India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $5-bn outflow in March quarter
- BSE, NSE slash listing fee for SMEs by 25% amid Covid-19 crisis
- US respiratory pipeline breathes in fresh optimism for Cipla; stock up 5%
- Eicher Motors entering a challenging terrain; stock falls nearly 8%
- Sebi eases categorisation norms to allow debt MFs to add liquidity
- RBI converts less than a third of Rs 30K-crore bonds into long securities
- Nifty Bank tanks 7% on loan recovery fears, stimulus disappointment
- Share of high-fee yielding equity slips in MF industry's asset mix
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty jumps over 200 points on firm global cues
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Bharti Airtel
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian markets look set for a strong start today on the back of favourable global cues although the gains might be capped due to the rapidly increasing tally of coronavirus cases in India which has now exceeded 1 lakh with 3,156 deaths.
Besides, market participants will track corporate results for stock-specific action. They will also keep tabs on foreign fund flow, the Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement,
RESULTS TODAY
Investors will react to Bharti Airtel's results today in which the telecom major reported a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the March quarter, largely due to an exceptional item of Rs 7,004 crore for the AGR dues payment. READ MORE
Today, 18 companies, including Bajaj Finance, Apollo Tyre, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.
GLOBAL CUES
The positive momentum in global stocks was due to an encouraging report on potential coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Moderna Inc which said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial. The Dow Jones rose 3.85 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 2.44 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 3.15 per cent to close at 10-week high.
Asian shares also ticked up on the news. Japan's Nikkei and Australian shares gained almost 2 per cent while Hong Kong was up half a per cent.
Oil prices followed the trend and jumped to their highest in over two months. Brent crude was last up 1.38 per cent at $35.29 per barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More