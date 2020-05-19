JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty jumps over 200 points on firm global cues

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Bharti Airtel

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Options trading gathers steam in Q2; share of cash in average volumes falls
Indian markets look set for a strong start today on the back of favourable global cues although the gains might be capped due to the rapidly increasing tally of coronavirus cases in India which has now exceeded 1 lakh with 3,156 deaths.

Besides, market participants will track corporate results for stock-specific action. They will also keep tabs on foreign fund flow, the Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement,

RESULTS TODAY

Investors will react to Bharti Airtel's results today in which the telecom major reported a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the March quarter, largely due to an exceptional item of Rs 7,004 crore for the AGR dues payment. READ MORE

Today, 18 companies, including Bajaj Finance, Apollo Tyre, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

GLOBAL CUES

The positive momentum in global stocks was due to an encouraging report on potential coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Moderna Inc which said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial. The Dow Jones rose 3.85 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 2.44 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 3.15 per cent to close at 10-week high.

Asian shares also ticked up on the news. Japan's Nikkei and Australian shares gained almost 2 per cent while Hong Kong was up half a per cent.

Oil prices followed the trend and jumped to their highest in over two months. Brent crude was last up 1.38 per cent at $35.29 per barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh