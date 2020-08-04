- MARKET LIVE: Indices may see a positive start today; IT stocks in focus
- Market Ahead, Aug 4: All you need to know before the opening bell
- Weak US outlook, pricing pressures weigh on Sun Pharma's revenue growth
- Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund may face Sebi heat as audit sees lapses
- BSE Q1 net profit drops 21.4% to Rs 32.48 cr; income falls to Rs 162.11 cr
- Sebi tightens the procedural guidelines for proxy advisory firms
- Moratorium extension fears, Covid tally spook investors; Sensex falls 1.8%
- Sebi asks proxy advisors to formulate voting recommendation policies
- Oil prices steady near $40 a barrel with Opec+ unwinding output cuts
- Buy, sell, repeat! No room for 'hold' in whipsawing stock markets
MARKET LIVE: Indices may see a flat-to-positive start; IT stocks in focus
Catch all the live market action here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Donald Trump
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the overnight trade, Wall Street’s main indexes rose as a rebound in multi-billion dollar deals, including Microsoft’s pursuit of TikTok’s US operations, lifted sentiment as efforts to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill resumed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.72 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.47 per cent to set a record closing high.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More