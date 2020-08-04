JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices may see a flat-to-positive start; IT stocks in focus

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The Indian stock market is likey to open in the green on Tuesday. At 08:46 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 17.8 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 10,961. The Reserve Bank of India's three-day monetary policy meeting, that begins today, could drive trading sentiment at financial counters on Tuesday.

In the overnight trade, Wall Street’s main indexes rose as a rebound in multi-billion dollar deals, including Microsoft’s pursuit of TikTok’s US operations, lifted sentiment as efforts to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill resumed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.72 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.47 per cent to set a record closing high.

(With inputs from Reuters)

