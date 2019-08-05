JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will look at corporate earnings, global cues, and macroeconomic data for market direction today.

Investors will react to major results announced post market hours on Friday and during the weekend as well as the ones to be announced today. They will keep an eye out for India-Markit PMI services & composite number set to be released later in the day.

The progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, oil price, and the movement of rupee against the US dollar will also be on investors' radar.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares extended their losses on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.1 per cent, while Australian shares were also down.

Oil prices were also pulled down on demand worries. Brent crude was down 50 cents at $61.39 a barrel while US crude was down 24 cents at $55.42 a barrel.

RESULTS TODAY

As many as 100 companies, including the likes of Bombay Dyeing, SRF, Tata Power, and Torrent Power are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

SPANDANA SPHOORTY IPO

Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial will launch its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering (IPO) today. Spandana’s business is a new one, with almost no baggage of the past. CLICK HERE TO READ IF YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh