- Street signs: Equity MFs cut exposure, IPO grey market activity, and more
- Worst post-Budget one-month performance in 18 years for stock markets
- Spandana Sphoorty IPO: From strategy to growth, a promising revival story
- PVs best placed in auto sector; Maruti is favoured pick in the listed space
- Foreign investors pull out Rs 2,881 cr in just two trading sessions in Aug
- SBI most hit as eight of top-10 firms lose Rs 90,000 cr in m-cap
- NHB's liquidity facility not much help to sustain small HFCs: Official
- MCX taking measures to save metal segment as volumes fall sharply
- Fresh US tariffs on China expected to spur India's gold jewellery exports
- Party transactions and more: Sebi flags key issues plaguing India Inc
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at corporate earnings, global cues, and macroeconomic data for market direction today.
Investors will react to major results announced post market hours on Friday and during the weekend as well as the ones to be announced today. They will keep an eye out for India-Markit PMI services & composite number set to be released later in the day.
The progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, oil price, and the movement of rupee against the US dollar will also be on investors' radar.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares extended their losses on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.1 per cent, while Australian shares were also down.
Oil prices were also pulled down on demand worries. Brent crude was down 50 cents at $61.39 a barrel while US crude was down 24 cents at $55.42 a barrel.
RESULTS TODAY
As many as 100 companies, including the likes of Bombay Dyeing, SRF, Tata Power, and Torrent Power are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
SPANDANA SPHOORTY IPO
Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial will launch its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering (IPO) today. Spandana’s business is a new one, with almost no baggage of the past. CLICK HERE TO READ IF YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE
