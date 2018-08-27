MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade at record high following gains in Asian shares

-
Sectoral Trend: All indices trade in green Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,499, up 247 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 11,633 up 76 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 38,376.62 +124.82 +0.33 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 12,144.34 +41.42 +0.34 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,966.52 +96.06 +0.28 S&P BSE 100 11,909.25 +39.25 +0.33 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,689.93 +18.94 +0.52 Top trading ideas by Devang Shah DHFL - BUY CLOSE – Rs 655.50 TARGET – Rs 700-740 DHFL closed the weekly in negative territory. Its consolidated in a narrow range during the week. Its daily momentum indicators are in BUY. It is trading above 20DMA. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs-626 for the target of Rs 700-740 levels in short-term. Click here for more Currency watch by Motilal Oswal Research Rupee rose following weakness in the dollar against its major crosses and ahead Fed chairman statement at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In the recent past, rupee has been under pressure primarily on back of global factors than domestic factors. Broad dollar strength has been one of the major factors that led to weakness in major Asian currencies and rupee has been one of the weakest of the pack. Data released by RBI showed FX reserves for the week ended Aug,24 remained more or less unchanged compared to previous week at $400.84 billion. Today, USDINR pair is expected to open at 69.85(Aug) and expected to quote in the range of 69.60 and 70.05.
