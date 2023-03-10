Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread on Dabur for the March expiry

-
-
Derivative Strategy
Bear Spread Strategy on Dabur India
Buy Dabur (29-March Expiry) 530 PUT at Rs 8.6 & simultaneously sell 520 PUT at Rs 5.2
Lot Size 1,250
Cost of the strategy Rs 3.40 (Rs 4,250 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 8,250; If Dabur closes at or below Rs 520 on 29-March expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 526.6
Approx margin required Rs 23,000
Rationale:
-
Short build up is seen in the Dabur Future, where we have seen 3 per cent addition in Open Interest with price falling by 1 per cent.
-
Dabur Future price has broken down on the daily chart to close at lowest level since October 2022.
-
Short term trend of Dabur remains bearish as stock price is trading below its 5- and 20- day EMA.
- RSI oscillator is placed below 40 and going downwards on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current downtrend.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 08:09 IST
