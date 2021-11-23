NRB Bearings hits over 2-year high; surges 25% in 4 days on strong outlook

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Auto industry defers Expo for the first time ever on Covid-19 scare
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
-
Shares of NRB Bearings hit an over two-year high of Rs 171.40 after they rallied 12 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on strong outlook. The stock of the company, engaged in manufacturing of needle roller bearings, has surged 25 per cent in the past four trading days. It was trading at its highest level since June 2019. It had hit a record high of Rs 224 on December 17, 2018.
NRB Bearings is a recognised leader in needle roller bearings, conventional cylindrical roller bearings and has developed a new generation of lightweight drawn cup bearings. The company has two manufacturing subsidiaries viz. SNL Bearings Limited (SNL), NRB Bearings (Thailand) Limited (NRBT).
For July to September quarter (Q2FY22), NRB Bearings had reported 143 per cent year on year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 22.57 crore. It had posted PAT of Rs 9.28 crore in Q2FY21. Revenues of the company also grew 30 per cent YoY to Rs 242.82 crore from Rs 186.29 crore in the-year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA) margins improved 280 basis points to 17.3 per cent due to better capacity utilisation rate and efficiency.
The company said revival and opening-up of economy post pandemic led to normalcy in business; thus the company ended the first half of fiscal year 2022 with revenue growth of 76 per cent. The faster adoption and development of newer products for BS-VI; has also helped in increase the revenue during the period, it added.
NRB is in hybrid vehicles across segments for Marquee customers in Europe and USA and in applications for E-Mobility vehicles across segments, which is the growth driver for exports.
"In next 2-3 years, the company have capital expenditure plan of Rs 200 crore, which include setting up of a global Innovation Centre for future electric mobility in Dubai’s prestigious DIFC. The capacity expansion in Thailand subsidiary by additional capex investment of Rs 35 crore over the next 2 financial years," the company said.
With strong R&D capabilities, Company has developed newer products with the adoption of BS VI norms and e-mobility trend. Going ahead, the management said the company will leverage its capabilities to have market share gain.
"Our strong export order book is another advantage, and we expect substantial and continuing growth in exports with the re-structuring of our subsidiaries. We are gearing up for the ‘next normal’ as new opportunities and industry dynamics get redefined," Harshbeena Zaveri, Managing Director of NRB Bearings said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU