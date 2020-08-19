JUST IN
RIL shares gain nearly 1.5% post acquisition of majority stake in Netmeds
Business Standard
RIL, Indiabulls Real Estate: How to trade these news-driven stocks

Here are the key levels for the two stocks you need to keep a tab on before making any fresh investment in these counters

Topics
Reliance Industries | Netmeds | Indiabulls Real Estate

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Insustries (RIL) has been on a roll. From selling stake in its telecom venutre Jio Platforms to marquee global investors, the Mukesh Ambani - controlled company has bought a stake in online pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds (Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd) for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore.

The announcement was made post market hours on Tuesday. The move saw RIL gain nearly 1.5 per cent in intra-day deals to Rs 2,150 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. In a separate development, Bengaluru-based Embassy Group has signed an agreement to merge its various housing ...

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 09:40 IST

