RIL, Indiabulls Real Estate: How to trade these news-driven stocks

Reliance Insustries (RIL) has been on a roll. From selling stake in its telecom venutre Jio Platforms to marquee global investors, the Mukesh Ambani - controlled company has bought a stake in online pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds (Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd) for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore.

The announcement was made post market hours on Tuesday. The move saw RIL gain nearly 1.5 per cent in intra-day deals to Rs 2,150 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. In a separate development, Bengaluru-based Embassy Group has signed an agreement to merge its various housing ...