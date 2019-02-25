Rupee seen a winner in US-China trade thaw, but gains may be slow

With the United States and China sounding a reconciliatory track on trade talks, currencies of emerging markets, including the rupee, are poised to gain strength. However, the imp­ending general elections, rising oil prices and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) efforts to maintain a stable exchange rate regime, may drag down the possible upward swing.

US President Donald Trump delayed the deadline for imposing tariffs on Chinese products worth $200 billion, citing “substantial progress” during trade talks between the two nations. The Chinese stock ...