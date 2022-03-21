Select pharma shares gain on tie-up for Pfizer Covid-19 oral treatment drug

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
Pharma shares trade firm; Laurus up 2%, Sun Pharma nears 52-week high
Strong product pipeline, valuations keep street positive on Aurobindo
N Govindarajan steps down as Aurobindo Pharma managing director
Laurus Labs up 8% in two days on purchase orders from global pharma company
-
Shares of select pharmaceutical companies rallied up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after several companies signed voluntary license for Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 oral treatment– nirmatrelvir.
Nirmatrelvir in combination with ritonavir co-pack has received emergency use/conditional authorization for Covid-19 treatment in certain populations by the US FDA and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA and nearly 50 other countries).
UN backed Medicine Patent Pool (MPP) has signed an agreement with 35 companies worldwide to produce a generic version of the Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for supply in 95 LMIC including India. Of the 35 companies, six will produce ingredients for the pill, nine will manufacture the finished product and the remaining 20 will do both.
Afterwards, sales to low-income countries will remain royalty-free, while sales to other countries will be subject to a 5 per cent or 10 per cent royalty depending on income classification.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU