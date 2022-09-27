JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Kotak Realty Fund buys 4.9% stake in Embassy REIT for Rs 1,600 crore
Business Standard

Sensex ahead of Dow Jones by a wide margin amid rising bond yields

The Indian equity market is, however, a global outlier and remains firmly in the bull phase - both in local currency and in constant currency terms

Topics
Sensex | Dow Jones | Equities

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Sensex versus Dow Jones
Most large-cap stocks and industry leaders, however, remain firmly higher than their pre-pandemic highs

The US benchmark Dow Jones slipped below its pre-pandemic high on Monday as investors continue to dump equities due to rising bond yields, but the Sensex is still 36 per cent higher than its January 2020 high.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 23:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.