Stocks to watch: Mrs Bectors, Airtel, Vedanta, HDFC, Orient Bell, Dish TV

SGX Nifty Futures hinted at a possible gap-up start for the Indian equity indices on Thursday. Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Mrs Bectors: Food shares will debut at the stock bourses today. The IPO with 198 times bid is the most subscribed issue of CY 2020.

DTH service providers: The stocks of DTH service providers such as Dish TV, Hathaway Cables, Den Networks will be in focus today after the Union Cabinet approved changes to the guidelines for providing Direct to Home (DTH) services to bring it in line with the existing policy that allows 100 per cent FDI in the DTH broadcasting services sector. It also said that licences will now be issued for 20 years with a renewal provision after every 10 years.

Telecom stocks: The stocks of telecom firms are likely to react to the Trai data released on Wednesday that showed pipped Reliace Jio in mobile customer addition in October. This is the second consecutive month when Airtel added highest number of subscribers with 3.67 million new customers. Reliance Jio followed suit with 2.22 million new mobile customers whereas Voda Idea lost the maximum mobile customers during the month. The company lost 2.65 million subscribers.

Vedanta: Promoters of Vedanta Limited plan to launch an offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) to buy up to 4.98 per cent stake in the India-listed base metals to crude oil producer through accelerated bookbuild purchase of equity shares (block deals) on Thursday. Aurobindo Pharma: The company has signed exclusive agreement with COVAXX to develop & commercialise COVID vaccine UB-612 for India & UNICEF

Bharat Forge: Auto component major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its three Germany-based subsidiaries have reached a settlement with the European country's national competition regulator in connection with two separate proceedings. "In the said matter, the German Subsidiaries have reached settlement in an aggregate amount of Euro 32 million (around Rs 287 crore) to be paid over the next five years.

The terms of the settlement are confidential under the applicable laws," it said.

Tata Communications: Digital technology firm Tata Communications on Wednesday said it has acquired 58.1 per cent stake in France-based eSIM company Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis). Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies.

Ambuja Cement & ACC: The Board of Directors of approved the renewal of the current Technology and Know-How Agreement with Holcim Technology under which the company pays TKH fees at 1% of net sales each year, to HTL, for a period of 2 years w.e.f. January 01, 2021 on the same terms as the present TKH Agreement.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank) on Wednesday said it has launched a new mobile banking app and a net banking portal. The new platforms will offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments and shopping offers, the bank said in a statement.

Bombay Rayon Fashions: Fabrics and garments manufacturer Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd (BRFL) has said it would hive off its Tarapur yarn dyeing and fabric processing unit to its subsidiary company BRFL Textiles Private ltd, under slump sale as part of its restructuring efforts. The board of the cash-strapped company had on Sept 2 approved the slump sale for an overall proposed consideration of Rs 630 crore to be paid by its subsidiary, BRFL said in a statement.

Orient Bell: Equity Intelligence India and Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier.

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday announced inauguration of its smart motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. In Ahmednagar, this is the company's seventh manufacturing facility which is spread over an area of 4,200 square metre and is equipped with latest world class equipment and machineries, the company said in a statement.

Zee Media Corporation: The Board of Directors of Zee Media has inter-alia approved the terms of raising of fund through issuance and allotment of up to 2,500 secured NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par, aggregating to up to Rs 250 crore in one or more series, on a private placement basis.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Tower Research Capital India bought 21.75 lakh shares or 0.47 per cent stake in IB Housing at Rs 197.59 per share and sold 25.34 lakh shares or 0.55 per cent stake at Rs 198.38 per share.

3i Infotech: Standard Chartered Bank sold 1 crore shares or 0.62 per cent stake in 3i Infotech at Rs 5.15 per share on the NSE.

Majesco: Third Alpha LLP & Others increased stake in company to 5.40 per cent from 4.83 per cent earlier via open market transactions.

HDFC: The largest pureplay mortgage player HDFC, which on Wednesday signed a pact with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), said its green housing retail loan book has crossed the Rs 14,000-crore-mark across 310 certified green buildings. The mortgage lender further said as much as 75 per cent of its lease rental discounting portfolio has green ratings.