Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, Maruti, M&M, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bk, HDFC

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 19 points, or 0.16 per cent higher at 11,659, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday reported a 15.1 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9,567 crore for the September-ended quarter. Consolidated net revenue also dipped 25.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.11 trillion because of weak performance in the refining, petrochemicals, and retail businesses. READ MORE

ICICI Bank: Private sector lender ICICI Bank’s net profit (on a standalone basis), rose almost six times to Rs 4,251.3 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21) on account of growth in net interest income (NII) and low tax burden. It had posted a net profit of Rs 654.9 crore in July-September 2019 (Q2FY20).

Earnings today: As many as 61 companies, including Bandhan Bank, HDFC, and NTPC, are slated to report their Q2 earnings today.

IndusInd Bank: Net interest income or NII grew by 13 per cent year-on-year (down one per cent sequentially) and net profit fell by a whopping 53 per cent over last year. These numbers were below the Street’s estimates. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio increased by only two basis points (bps) year-on-year to 2.21 per cent

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies are expected to remain in focus owing to their October sales numbers. Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India posted double-digit growth in October wholesales on the back of pent up demand and improved buying sentiment in the festive season. In the two-wheeler segment, the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported its best ever monthly sales in October. The company sold 8,06,848 units last month, up 34.64 per cent from 5,99,248 units in October 2019.



Bharti Airtel: After having stood its ground for four years from Reliance Jio’s sustained onslaught, Bharti Airtel is now hitting back on many fronts: subscriber additions, defending and expanding its postpaid customer base, taking on Jio in broadband fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), and developing its own 5G open radio access network in collaboration with partners.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported 1 per cent increase in passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market last month at 18,622 units, as compared with 18,460 units in October 2019.

Equitas Small Finance Bank will debut at the bourses today after the issue price was fixed at Rs 33 per share. The Rs 518 crore public issue was subscribed 1.95 times during October 20-22.



DCB Bank: Net profit of DCB Bank declined 9.98 per cent to Rs 82.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 91.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

DLF: Real estate major DLF reported a 49 per cent drop in its net profit for the July-September quarter. The Delhi-based firm posted Rs 227.8 crore net profit — down from Rs 443.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), the holding company of Max Life Insurance, on Friday reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 81 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

UPL: Agro-chemical firm UPL on Friday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 537 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Its net profit stood at Rs 202 crore in the year-ago period.

Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported a 31.41 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 14.85 crore for the quarter ended September. The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 11.30 crore during the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

JK Paper: Net profit of JK Paper declined 71.94 per cent to Rs 34.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 123.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.



Axis Bank: Axis Bank and its subsidiaries–-Axis Capital and Axis Securities (Axis entities)-–have entered into revised agreements with Max Financial to acquire upto 19 per cent of the equity stake in Max Life. READ MORE