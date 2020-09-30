Stocks to watch: RIL, LVB, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PVR Ltd, IT stocks

At 08: 43 AM, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 18.7 points, or 0.17 per cent higher at 11,256, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

RIL: Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited announced that General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, will invest Rs 3,675 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. That apart, Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in the retail division of the compny, two sources told Reuters.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, PNB: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is learned to have told state-owned Punjab National Bank to get ready to take over Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) in case the beleaguered lender’s proposed transaction with Clix Capital does not materialise. Apart from PNB, another public sector bank has been asked to look into the books of LVB. READ MORE

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The country’s third largest mortgage lender, Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHF), has sold a part of its stake in the UK-based OakNorth Bank to TEMF Limited, a fund managed by Toscafund Asset Management, for approximately Rs 630 crores.



IT stocks: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the findings of its global survey titled, “Digital Readiness and Covid-19: Assessing the Impact,” revealing that 90 per cent of organisations are maintaining or increasing their digital transformation budgets amid the pandemic.

Sumitomo Chemical: The promoters of Sumitomo Chemical Company will offload 3.3 per cent take (16.5 million shares) in the company on Wednesday through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

PVR: The company said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PVR Limited is scheduled to be held on October 5, Monday to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Bharti Airtel: As per reports, global brokerage firm CLSA has maintained a "BUY" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715.

Welspun Corp said it has received multiple orders of approximately 147 KMT valuing close to Rs 1,400 crore.

Dixon Technologies: The company on Tuesday informed that ICRA Limited ("ICRA") has reaffirmed its ratings and changed the outlook on the long-term rating from stable to positive.



The company's board has considered and approved the issue and allotment of 75,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, for cash, at a price of Rs 160 apiece aggregating Rs 120 crore by way of preferential issue. The list of proposed investors includes Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (50,00,000 equity shares).