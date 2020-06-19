Stocks to watch: RIL, PNB, Tata Motors, Thermax, Bajaj Consumer, Whirlpool

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33.4 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 10,041.30, indicating a muted start for the domestic market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has sold a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for Rs 11,367 crore,taking the cumulative fund raising to about Rs 1.16 trillion in two months. READ MORE

Future Group stocks: The Future Group is in advance talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to sell stakes in Future Retail and some other units, according to industry sources. READ MORE



Tata Motors: Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Tata Motors corporate family rating (CFR) and the company's senior unsecured instruments rating to B1 from Ba3. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under review, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Earnings today: A total of 46 companies, including Cadila Healthcare, LIC Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank, are slated to report their March quarter earnings today.

Thermax: The company Thursday reported a 69 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 39 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of lower income. Total income fell to Rs 1,353.66 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,125.62 crore in January-March quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.

Whirlpool: Consumer durables firm Whirlpool of India reported a 26 per cent year-on-year drop in its profit before tax (PBT) for the January-March quarter (Q4). The Gurugram-headquartered firm’s PBT fell from Rs 161.4 crore to Rs 119 crore in the last quarter.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure on Thursday reported a 26 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 154 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The highway builder had clocked a net profit of Rs 208 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Infibeam Avenues: As per reports, High Networth Individual (HNI) Ravi Omprakash Agrawal along with his family members has raised stake in Infibeam Avenues to 7.11 per cent by acquiring 11,25,155 or 0.17 per cent shareholding.

DIC India, Godrej Properties: The company informed that Godrej Properties has bought a land of the company located at Chandivali, Mumbai.

Ipca Labs, Lauras Labs, Cadila may remain in focus as government on Thursday lifted restrictions on exports of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as there is enough stock in the market. In a notification the Directorate General of Foreign Trade lifted any prohibitions on the export of the drug.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Net profit of the company declined 61.07 per cent YoY to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. Sales declined 28.34 per cent to Rs 172.01 crore.