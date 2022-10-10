Stocks to watch: TCS, HUL, GCPL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Power, Bandhan Bank

Stocks to watch: A gap-down open is on cards for domestic equity amid weak global cues and rising crude oil prices. At 7:20 am, SGX quoted at 17,036 levels, down over 250 points.



Globally, the US equity futures were subdued on Monday morning as strong jobs data re-ignited fears of tighter monetary policy. Dow Jones Futures, S&P 500 Futures, and NASDAQ Futures slipped up to 0.3 per cent each.



Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed suit to trade weak on Monday. Key indices like Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, and S&P 200 indices fell up to 2 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, the rupee movement, earnings season, crude oil prices, and foreign flows will dictate investor sentiments.



Here is a list of stocks that may see action in Monday's trade:



TCS: The IT giant is slated to report July to September quarter (Q2FY23) results on Monday, October 10. Analysts expect the company to report sequential revenue growth in the range of 3 per cent to 4.6 per cent in constant currency terms, while the company's net profit is expected to rise between 6 per cent to 10.7 per cent from the previous quarter. READ MORE

Allcargo Logistics: The logistics firm is optimistic about its business prospects and anticipated to grow at an average 15 per cent annually, driven mainly by organic growth. The company also aims to be among the top 10 players in the global logistics space over the next 3 to 4 years. READ MORE

HUL, GCPL: The FMCG firms cut prices of soap products by up to 15 per cent amid softening in palm oil prices and other raw materials. reduced prices of its offerings under Lifebuoy and Lux by 5 to 11 per cent in the western region. GCPL, on the other hand, also slashed prices in the range of 13 per cent to 15 per cent. READ MORE

Ambuja Cements: The cement maker received shareholders' approval for all proposals in its EGM, like the resolution to raise Rs 20,000 crore from the Adani Group firm. The resolutions to the appointment of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, his son Karan Adani, two directors, and four independent directors on the board were also approved. READ MORE

Bandhan Bank: In its September quarterly update of FY23 (Q2FY23), the bank reported 22 per cent rise in loans and advances to Rs 99,374 crore from Rs 81,661 crore in the year-ago period. The total deposits of the private sector lender also jumped by 21 per cent to Rs 99,365 crore from Rs 81,898 crore, in the year-ago period. READ MORE

Dabur India: The FMCG major entered into the peanut butter market and expanded its 'Real' portfolio with the launch of the 'Real Health Peanut Butter' range. The product will be available in four different variants.



Tata Power: The company announced plans to develop around 10,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity, mainly solar energy, in the next five years in Rajasthan. The power giant plans to develop up to 8,000 MW of utility-scale projects, 1,000 MW of solar rooftops and 1,50,000 solar pumps in the next five years in the state.



PNB Housing: The housing finance company announced the appointment of Vinay Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer. The appointment follows the resignation of Kapish Jain as the CFO in April this year.



Kalyan Jewellers: In the September quarterly update of FY23 (Q2FY23), the jewelry retailer reported 20 per cent consolidated revenue growth despite economic challenges triggered by the geopolitical situation. Meanwhile, the Middle East business witnessed revenue growth of more than 65 per cent during the Q2FY23.



Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported total default of Rs 465.6 crore payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks, financial institutions, and Unlisted Debt Securities such as NCDs and NCRPS.