Stocks to watch: YES Bank, telcos, Ashok Leyland, Nestle, BPCL, IRCTC

At 08:48 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 11.5 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 12,217.50, indicating a muted start for domestic equity market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

YES Bank: The private sector lender will delay the announcement of its December quarter (Q3) results as it is in talks with potential investors, including JC Flowers and Silver Point Capital, for raising equity capital. READ MORE



Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: As per reports, the Department of Telecommunications plans to send out letters to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking payment of dues, if the industry’s modification plea on the AGR issue is not taken up by the Supreme Court this week. READ MORE

Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has reported an 89 per cent decline in profit before tax at Rs 54.17 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from Rs 483.57 crore, a year ago.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday posted a 179.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 205.80 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

Earnings today: About 615 companies, including BPCL, Vodafone Idea, and Nestle, are scheduled to report their December quarter earnings today.

Natco Pharma: Drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 34.46 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Dr Reddy's, Wockhardt: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday announced an agreement with Wockhardt Ltd. to acquire select divisions of its branded generics business in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives for a consideration of Rs 1,850 crore. Shares of the companies are expected to trade actively in today's session.

Dish TV India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.77 crore for the third quarter ended December, 2019. The direct-to-home (DTH) company had posted a net profit of Rs 152.69 crore in October-December quarter a year-ago.