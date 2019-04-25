Strong recoveries drive Mahindra Finance's Q4, net profit jumps 1.8 times

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services surprised the Street with healthy March-2019 quarter (Q4) numbers on most fronts. The stock, however, fell by about 4 per cent in Thursday’s trade (results were announced after market hours on Wednesday) due to a subdued growth outlook for FY20.

First on the positives, strong recoveries and provisioning write back of Rs 115 crore in Q4 resulted in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improving by 180 basis points sequentially to 5.9 per cent. The financier’s net interest income rose by 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,311 crore ...