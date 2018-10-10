Top trading ideas by HDFC Securities: Sell Eicher Motors, Pidilite

outlook and top by Vinay Rajani, technical analyst at HDFC Securities:

is in continuation of a downtrend. Near-term support for Nifty is placed at 10,200, below which further panic selling may emerge. Far support for Nifty is placed at 9,875. Resistances for the Nifty is seen at 10,410, above which short-term trend would reverse from bearish to bullish.

SELL

CMP: Rs 21,086

Target: Rs 19,500

Stop loss: Rs 22,300

The stock price has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the short-term charts. The stock has been trading in a narrow range for last 4 trading session. The stock is likely to resume its downtrend by breaking down below the short-term consolidation. We recommend selling for the of 19,500, keeping SL at 22,300.

SELL

CMP: Rs 914

Target: Rs 860

Stop loss: Rs 950

The stock price has broken down below long-term upward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. The stock price has reached below its 200 DMA. Short term moving averages are trading below long-term moving averages, indicating a bearish trend. Lower tops and lower bottoms have started forming. We recommend selling Industires for the of 860, keeping SL at 950.

